Two booked for abetting Latur businessman's suicide by failing to repay Rs 3.3 cr loan

Latur, Nov 13 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 39-year-old businessman by failing to repay Rs 3.3 crore they had borrowed from him in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The body of businessman Siddheshwar Kisanrao Santanse was found hanging from a tree on a farm in Akharwadi village in Latur tehsil on November 7, an official said.

A suicide note was found in the pocket of the deceased man's clothing, in which he blamed Dr Annasaheb Birajdar and Sachin Kalyani for pushing him to take the extreme step, assistant police inspector Dnyandev Sanap said.

"Santanse has lent Rs 3.3 crore to the duo. He committed suicide as he felt harassed when they did not return the money," he said.

Santanse had lent Rs 2.85 crore to Birajdar and Rs 45 lakh to Kalyani over a period of time and had not maintained any record of the same. He felt harassed when they did not return the money despite his repeated requests, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo and further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU