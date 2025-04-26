Two booked for 'abusing, misbehaving' with doctor on duty in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against two people for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a doctor on duty at the Puttur Government Hospital in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, they said.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Thimmaiah H R, the incident occurred when the hospital’s Administrative Officer, Dr Ashajyothi Putturaya, was on her regular rounds around noon on Friday.

She noticed a group of people, including the accused, visiting a female patient in violation of hospital protocols.

When Ashajyothi advised the visitors to limit their numbers and adhere to hospital guidelines, two members of the group allegedly became aggressive, verbally abused her, and misbehaved with her.

Hospital staff quickly intervened, and the matter was brought to the attention of the authorities.

A police complaint was subsequently lodged, and a case has been registered against the accused.

Thimmaiah condemned the incident, stressing the need for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. "Doctors and medical staff work tirelessly to serve patients, and any form of intimidation or harassment will not be tolerated," he said.

Following the incident, the hospital staff both medical and non medical went on a flash strike and suspended all operations.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.