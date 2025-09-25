Two booked for bribery by Lokayukta police in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua (MP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two persons were booked in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 50,000, a Lokayukta police official said.

The official identified the accused as in-charge district supply officer Ashish Azad and government fair price shop assistant salesman Jitendra Nayak.

"Azad and Nayak were caught on the complaint of Manoj Tahed, a salesman at the government fair price shop. Nayak took Rs. 50,000 from Tahed and kept it in a diary on Azad's direction. The district supply office suspended the operation of the government fair price shop where Tahed worked on September 19 due to alleged irregularities," Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal told PTI.

"In exchange for lifting the suspension and not filing an FIR for the alleged irregularities, Azad demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Tahed through Nayak. Both were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act but are yet to be arrested," she said. PTI HWP MAS BNM