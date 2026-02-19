Two booked for causing death by negligence after worker is electrocuted at Diva rly station

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Two contractors have been booked in connection with the electrocution of a worker at Diva railway station, a police official said on Thursday.

On December 22, Khangaram Harjiji Rawal (37) suffered an electric shock while digging a pit outside the ticket counter on platform number 1 of Diva station and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital, the Thane railway police official said.

"An accidental death report (ADR) was registered under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). But after a detailed complaint from the victim's brother, two individuals identified as Deepak Shyambahadur Pandey (30) and Rahul Uttam Panchal (33) were booked on Wednesday," he said.

The two are part of the firm which was carrying out work at the site, the official said.

"As per the complainant, the contracting firm failed to provide mandatory safety equipment, such as insulated shoes, gloves, or jackets, while the victim was performing hazardous work near electrical cables," he said.

Pandey and Panchal were booked for causing death by negligence and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the police official said. PTI COR BNM