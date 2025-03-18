Two booked for cheating construction contractor of Rs 5 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against two persons who allegedly cheated a construction contractor of Rs 5 lakh by promising him work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), police said on Tuesday.

Police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, Rajesh Varma (Kuril), a resident of Mumbai, and Mukesh Kadam from Kalwa, under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

He said that the accused approached the complainant in September 2021, offering to secure a government construction contract for him, and he handed over Rs 5 lakh to them.

Over the years, the duo failed to help him get a project under the PMAY and refused to return the money, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.