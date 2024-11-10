Two booked for cheating Nashik villa owner of Rs 76,000

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a man of about Rs 76,000 by sub-letting his villa to a third party, an official said on Sunday.

The official from the Trambakeshwar police station said that complainant Aniruddh Powar owns a property – Mountain Mist Villa – in Nashik Rural and rents it out to holidayers. Police identified the accused as Chinmay Mungi and Abhishek Vidawat.

Mungi recently rented the villa for three days for a party with his friends and the deal was finalised at Rs 1.08 lakh. While he made an initial payment of Rs 31,800, the rest was to be cleared after Mungi and his friends checked in.

On the second day, when Powar reached the place, he found a family from Gujarat at his property. The family said they had rented the villa through Mungi and Vidawat and refused to pay the remaining Rs 76,200 to Powar, the official said citing the FIR.

Mungi became evasive after Powar demanded the money and subsequently became unreachable. The villa owner then approached the police and a cheating case was registered on Saturday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI ZA NR