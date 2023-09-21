Two booked for cheating sub-contractor of Rs 18.45 lakh

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for cheating a sub-contractor of Rs 18.45 lakh in connection with work carried out for a highway project in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

As per the station house officer of Shahapur police station, the cheating case has been registered against the owner of Arya Modern Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd., Rahul Begde, and the site in charge Narendra Deshmukh.

The accused had bagged the contract for some work on a stretch of a highway but they outsourced it to a sub-contractor.

The complainant completed the work between October 2021 and January 2022 and raised a bill of Rs 18.45 lakh. However, the duo initially gave him evasive answers and later fled the site without clearing the bill, the official said.

No arrest has been made yet, he added. PTI COR NR