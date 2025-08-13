Two booked for cramming buffaloes into tempo in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly transporting several buffaloes in violation of the animal welfare laws and seized a tempo and the livestock in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the tempo late Monday night on Wangaon-Pachmarg road and found 14 buffaloes crammed into the vehicle transporting them without proper arrangements of their fodder and water and without valid documents, a police release said.

The police shifted the buffaloes to a shelter home and booked two occupants of the tempo under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it said.

"Strict instructions have been issued to all police station in-charges and the local crime branch in Palghar to take stringent action against those involved in the transportation of animals and livestock in a cruel manner," Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said. PTI COR GK