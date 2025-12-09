Two booked for 'derogatory' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, using abusive language on social media

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and using abusive language targeting the Muslim community on a social media platform, an official said here on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by social activist Muhammad Jameel Merchant, who alleged that the accused using two Instagram handles along with more than a dozen other social media accounts, were circulating provocative content.

The complainant in his FIR mentioned that while browsing Instagram, he came across reels and posts allegedly uploaded by the accounts containing remarks insulting Prophet Muhammad, the Muslim community, and the Supreme Court.

He claimed the posts were inflammatory and aimed at provoking religious sentiments.

Based on the complaint, the Malvani police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including for 196, 352, and 66 (A).

Nobody has been arrested so far, he said.