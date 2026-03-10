Two booked for disposing of harmful chemicals at farm in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly disposing of hazardous chemicals in an open space on a farm in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, aged 39 and 50, allegedly disposed of the chemicals at Dhansar village in Panvel on March 6 despite knowing that the act could pose a threat to the environment and human health, he said.

Based on a complaint by an official of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Taloja police registered a case on March 8 against the two persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Environment (Protection) Act, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the official said. PTI COR GK