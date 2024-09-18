Two booked for duping 74-year-old man of Rs 1.29 crore

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a 74-year-old Mumbai resident of Rs 1.29 crore after luring him with high returns on investment, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai, he shelled out the money between February 2019 and August 2024.

Accused Harish Satra and Santosh Pandey from Thane district allegedly coaxed the senior citizen to collectively invest Rs 1.29 crore in a dubious housing project promising four flats or a partnership in the venture, the official said.

They also assured that his investment would double, the official said citing the FIR.

However, the man didn’t receive any money despite follow-ups. In his police complaint, he also accused Satra and Pandey of threatening him.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and probing the matter, the official added.