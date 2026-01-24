Two booked for duping financial planner of Rs 49 lakh with forged land documents

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Two persons have been booked in Thane for allegedly duping a financial planner of Rs 49.35 lakh by using forged land documents, a police official said on Saturday.

The two used such documents, that were forged between December 2015 and July 2023, to lure complainant Dombivali East resident Rajesh Subhash Jadhav (34) into entering a partnership for construction works, the Manpada police station official said.

"These land parcels are in Mauje Adje-Golavali, Mauje Davdi, Mauje Nandivali and Mauje Golavali in Dombivli East. The complainant invested Rs 49.35 lakh for redevelopment of these plots, only to realise later that documents related to them are forged," he added.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences but are yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM