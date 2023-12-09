Two booked for duping job aspirant of Rs 3 lakh

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Police registered a case against two persons at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly cheating a man of more than Rs 3 lakh on the promise of giving a job, an official said.

The accused, Awadhesh Tiwari and Raj Pandey, collectively took Rs 3.25 lakh from the victim starting from October 2023, promising to give a job in the merchant navy, he said.

"Despite taking the money, they failed to act on their promise," the official of Vashi police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who works as a house painter, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) was registered, he said. PTI COR NP