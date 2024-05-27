Two booked for duping people of Rs 35 lakh on pretext of getting them benefits of govt schemes

Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons from a finance company in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for allegedly duping people of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of getting them benefits from government schemes, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by eight women, the police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The accused, one of them operating a finance company, allegedly recruited the complainants as field executives to visit people's homes to help them fill out forms for government schemes and charged a fee for the service, he said.

The complainants were asked to charge fees ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 9,500, which they then handed over with the forms to the company's manager, the official said.

The firm had collected Rs 35 lakh over five months last year and then suddenly shut the office and ceased the operation without paying the complainants, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR ARU