Two booked for gang-rape of minor girl in UP's Etah district

Etah (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Two persons have been booked for the alleged gang-rape of a minor Dalit girl here, a police official said on Tuesday.

He said a case was registered at Jaithara police station on April 21 based on a complaint from the girl's father.

The complainant said, "At around 2 pm on December 24, 2024, Lav Kumar and Gore Lal Yadav, both residents of Etah district, lured my minor daughter and took her to Noida. Her aunt arranged a rented room for them in Noida, where a bad act was committed to my daughter." It further said that when the girl resisted, the duo told her that they have made a video and they will post it online. They also said her date of birth has been changed in the Aadhaar card and it shows she is an adult.

The complaint said they beat the girl up and left her at Jaithara Crossing on April 19 and fled.

The case was registered under Sections 70(2) (gang-rape of a women under 18 years of age), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Aliganj Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar said the accused will be arrested soon.