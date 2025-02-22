Two booked for illegal transportation of cattle in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cramming cattle into a tempo and transporting them without a permit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

A patrolling team of police intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway late on Tuesday night and found 14 buffaloes and calves crammed in the vehicle, an official said.

He said the two men in the vehicle did not possess any permit to transport cattle and had not made provision for fodder and water.

The police team seized the vehicle and the cattle, he said.

The official said a case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, but no one has been arrested. PTI COR ARU