Two booked for kidnapping man for ransom in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly kidnapping a 45-year-old man for ransom in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Vashi police on Sunday registered a case under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code against alleged accused Santosh Rohidas Rathod, alias Bablu, and Charan Rathod, both hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said.

The victim, Sachin Rathod, left his house on Saturday night to meet his friend Santosh and was accompanied by two others. On Sunday morning, his wife received a call during which Sachin asked her to make arrangements to pay Rs 5 crore, he said.

In subsequent calls, the ransom demand escalated to Rs 10 crore, and the wife approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

Efforts are underway to trace the victim's whereabouts, and the police are also probing the involvement of the alleged accused in his disappearance, he added. PTI COR ARU