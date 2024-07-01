Two booked for manhandling woman PSI, two other cops in Bhiwandi

Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) Two persons were booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly manhandling three police personnel, including a woman sub inspector, an official said on Monday.

A police team had gone to deliver letters to two persons to be present for a medical examination in connection with a case, the Nizampura police station official said.

"However, the accused manhandled the team, resulting in scratches on the neck of the 32-year-old woman PSI, and also abused them. The two accused were booked under IPC sections on Sunday for stopping a public servant from discharging official duty, criminal intimidation and other offences. They have not been arrested," he said. PTI COR BNM