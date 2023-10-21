Two booked for posing as IRDAI officials, duping man of Rs 28.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against two persons who allegedly posed as officials from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and cheated a man of Rs 28.8 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Cyber police station in Navi Mumbai on Friday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act against one Shivam Agrawal and Rajendra Prasad, the official said.

The complainant has alleged that the duo, posing as IRDAI officials, approached him between July and September 2023 and offered to help him claim the money he had accumulated in his insurance policy with a private insurance company, he said.

They allegedly took Rs 28.8 lakh from the complainant in the form of state fund transfer, security deposit, income tax charges, TDS warrant letter, RBI fund release charges, and final closing charges, the official said.

When the complainant made these payments online and enquired about the policy money, the accused started giving him evasive replies, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far. PTI COR ARU