Two booked for power theft in Bhiwandi

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) Two persons were booked in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 5.98 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

The theft took place from August last year and the accused have been identified as Asif Ansari and Imran Ansari, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

"They have been booked under section 135 of Electricity Act. They were stealing electricity by attaching a cable to a pole and in the process bypassing the meter. A total of 18,634 units of electricity were stolen in this manner. The duo has not been arrested as yet," he added. PT COR BNM