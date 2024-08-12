Two booked for raping 25-year-old woman in Nagpur

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two men for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on multiple occasions, an official said on Monday.

The police on Sunday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged assault that took place in 2021, the official from Khandeshwar police station said.

As per the complaint, one of the accused allegedly raped the woman in Nagpur on January 15, 2021, and again assaulted her with his friend on January 27, he said.

The complaint and the FIR do not specify the reason for the delay in lodging the complaint, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made. PTI COR ARU