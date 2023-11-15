Two booked for selling firecrackers without permission

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered an offence against two men for selling firecrackers without permission in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

A police patrol team spotted the duo selling crackers in the open on Badhwad Pipeline Road during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the official of Shantinagar police station said.

The duo, identified as Banarsilal Motilal Gupta (40) and Sunilkumar Jaiswal (37), was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), the Explosives Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

They have not been arrested so far, he said. PTI COR NP RSY