Two booked for stealing electricity worth lakhs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The police have registered two cases for illegal electricity consumption in different parts of Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The power thefts were reported in the Panvel and Khandeshwar areas, he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Electricity Act, 2003 against Meghnath Mhatre, the owner of a stone quarry in Panvel, who allegedly stole electricity worth Rs 62.6 lakh over one year, the official said.

The accused allegedly directly tapped into the Maharashtra State Electricity Board’s (MSEB) supply line for operations at his unit, he said.

The official said a separate case was registered against Mhatre and his associate Firoz Sheikh for stealing electricity worth Rs 14.8 lakh in Khandeshwar.

No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the illegal consumption, he added. PTI COR ARU