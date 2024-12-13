Two booked for stoning, thrashing stray dog to death in Thane district

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly stoning and beating a stray dog to death in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred in Bhiwandi town last week, an official said.

The accused, Mitesh Barodia and one Bharat, pelted stones at a stray dog in the Kalher area on the afternoon of December 8 and also thrashed the animal with a bamboo stick and killed him, he said.

The official said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the duo under section 325 (killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. PTI COR ARU