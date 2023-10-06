Two booked for taking over company using forged documents in Thane

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) An offence has been registered against two persons for allegedly forging documents and records of deceased directors of a company and taking over the firm in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Based on the complaint, the Naupada police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 463 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused Ramesh Thakur and Maheshbhai Devilal Joshi, an official said.

According to the complainant, his parents were directors of a company and Thakur was their business associate, he said.

The accused allegedly forged documents and records between 2017 and 2023 and even faked the signatures of the complainant's deceased parents and grabbed the company, the official said.

Advocate Vaibhav Satam, who represented the complainant in court, said the Thane FCJM had directed the Thane police to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused and file a compliance report, following which the case was registered. PTI COR ARU