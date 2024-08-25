Two booked for taking Thane woman to Jabalpur, forcing her into prostitution

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) Two persons were booked for pushing a 20-year-old woman into the flesh trade in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

As per the complainant, she had gone to the house of one of the accused in Diva here on April 17 and the latter told her about a good job opportunity in Jabalpur, the Rabodi police station official said.

"In Jabalpur, the accused handed over the victim to another woman for a consideration of Rs 5000 and left. The second accused forced the victim into a sex racket. She was also beaten up when she refused," he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered on Friday against the two women, who are yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM