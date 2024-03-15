Two booked for threatening journalist in Goa

Panaji, Mar 15 (PTI) The police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly threatening a journalist investigating sand smuggling in South Goa, an official said on Friday.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (insulting modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the alleged accused, Virendra Naik and Naresh Naik, for the incident that occurred on Thursday night, deputy superintendent of police (Canacona) Tikam Singh Varma told PTI.

As per the complaint, the duo threatened the journalist, who was investigating sand smuggling at the Pollem checkpost on the Goa-Karnataka border, he said.

The accused will be arrested if they don't cooperate with the investigating officer, the official said. PTI RPS ARU