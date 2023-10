Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday registered a case against two persons, including a tempo driver, after the vehicle broke down on the Vashi bridge, affecting traffic, an official said.

The vehicle broke down on the key bridge connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai and Pune on Monday night.

A case has been registered under section 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NSK