Two booked for using VPN on mobiles in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Two men were booked for allegedly using Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications on their mobile phones, violating the orders of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district administration, police said on Sunday.

The action was taken following strict enforcement of prohibitory orders issued by the Doda district magistrate (DM), banning the use of VPN services within the district for security reasons.

The accused have been identified as Khalid Abrar and Mohd Irfan, the police said.

A police team from Bhagla Bharth post was deployed on routine patrol duty on Saturday and noticed Abrar using a VPN application on his mobile phone, a police spokesman said.

On being questioned, Abrar failed to provide any satisfactory explanation and was subsequently apprehended, he said, adding a cognisable report was forwarded to Doda police station, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Similarly, Irfan of Tendla village of Chilli was spotted at Shali Pul, Gandoh, using a VPN application in violation of the orders.

An FIR has been registered at Gandoh police station against Irfan, and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

The police appealed to the general public to strictly adhere to the orders issued by the district administration and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. PTI TAS TAS APL APL