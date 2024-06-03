Two booked in Bhiwandi for running illegal veterinary medicine manufacturing unit

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) Two persons were booked for allegedly running a veterinary medicine manufacturing unit without requisite permissions in Talawli Naka in Thane district's Bhiwandi township, an official said on Monday.

On the complaint of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, which raided the unit on a tip off on June 1, a case was registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Nizampura police station official said.

During the raid, items used to make veterinary medicines and materials to pack them, cumulatively worth Rs 14.64 lakh, were seized, he added.

"The two accused, who are yet to be arrested, did not have any permission to manufacture these medicines. They did not possess educational and technical qualifications for the purpose either," the official said.

A probe into how they procured these items and to whom the final products were sold is underway, added Assistant Inspector Dhanraj Kedare of Crime Branch Unit II of Bhiwandi. PTI COR BNM