Two booked in Navi Mumbai for cheating businessman of Rs 1 cr

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a Solapur-based businessman of Rs 1 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the businessman, a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vashi police station, senior inspector Madhukar Bate said.

The accused, Manish Shinde, a resident of Baramati, and Gurupreet Singh, allegedly lured the victim to invest in some companies dealing in pipes in Mumbai, and earn good returns within a couple of days, he said.

The businessman allegedly collected money from local farmers, put in his own money and handed over Rs 1 crore to the accused between February 16 and 26. However, the accused started giving him evasive replies when he sought returns on his investment, the official said. PTI COR ARU