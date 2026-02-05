Two booked in Telangana for brutal sacrifice of goats as part of ritual

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons were booked after several goats were sacrificed with their throats being bitten by humans as part of a ritual in a village fair in Jagtial district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by an animal rights activist, about 50 goats were bled to death after being bitten as part of the fair "Bheemanna Jathara" at Raikal on February 3. However, about seven-eight goats were found to have been sacrificed, a police official told PTI.

An FIR was registered against two organisers of the fair on charges of cruelty towards animals and others and counselling was conducted for concerned people, he said.

Further probe was underway.

Police also said the ritual 'gavu pattadam' is not uncommon in the villages.

Videos of the ritual show the scenes of few men biting the goats at the fair amid drumbeats and a large number of people witnessing it.

Those who follow the ritual believe that their wishes would be fufilled by performing it. PTI SJR SJR SA