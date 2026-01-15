Two booked over communal WhatsApp post in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 15 (PTI) City police in Mangaluru have registered an FIR against two individuals for allegedly circulating a provocative WhatsApp message that warned Hindus to "wake up before Mangaluru turns into Mini Bangladesh." The post, which went viral on social media platforms, has raised concerns over its potential to incite communal tension and violence.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy on Thursday said the message was shared by a person identified as Ravindra and referred to a cluster of shops operating behind the Rao and Rao Circle autorickshaw stand, where a signboard reading 'Bengali Canteen' has been displayed.

The post alleged the presence of unauthorised commercial establishments in the area and made unverified claims of immoral activities taking place in the evenings, while accusing the police of inaction.

Addressing the media, the Police Commissioner said the circulation of such messages could trigger attacks on innocent people.

He referred to a recent incident in which an Indian migrant worker was assaulted in the city following similar rumours, for which police had taken swift action.

The Commissioner clarified that police had verified the background of the family mentioned in the message and found that property had been legally purchased in their name in 2014.

He urged citizens not to jump to conclusions based on names, language, or appearance.

He further stated that if anyone has credible information about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, they should report it to the police stations, Assistant Commissioners of Police, or the Commissioner's office. Legal action, including deportation, would be initiated strictly after due verification and procedure.

Police warned that sharing messages branding Indian citizens as Bangladeshis based on suspicion or spreading content that provokes attacks would invite strict legal action.

FIRs have already been registered against two individuals, and arrests are expected soon.

Authorities reiterated that while illegal stay would be dealt with under the law, any assault on individuals--regardless of their status--would be treated as a criminal offence. PTI COR GMS KH