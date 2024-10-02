Two boy Scouts of Bihar drown while bathing in Phalgu river

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 2 (PTI) Two boy Scouts drowned in the Phalgu river in Bihar’s Gaya district while bathing on Wednesday, an official said.

The two, members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, were among the cadets who were in Gaya to work as volunteers during the ‘Pitripaksh Mela’.

On the last day of the fair, a total of five cadets went to a ghat not designated for bathing, and two of them drowned, District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S M said.

The three others were rescued by the personnel of the State Disaster Management Authority.

The students had gone to take a bath there in their personal capacity as they were not on duty, the DM said.

“The district administration has provided an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased,” the official said.

The authorities did not reveal the identity of the deceased. PTI COR PKD NN