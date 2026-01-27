Two boys apprehended for raping 6-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police apprehended two minor boys for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 18 following which the girl's family approached the police and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, three boys lured the girl and raped her.

"All the accused are minors and have been identified. Two juveniles have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are underway to trace the third," the officer said.

Police said the child was taken for medical examination and is receiving necessary care and counselling. Her statement has been recorded, and further legal procedures are being followed as per provisions related to cases involving minors.

The officer added that multiple teams have been formed to locate the absconding juvenile, and CCTV footage from nearby areas and local intelligence inputs are being analysed as part of the probe.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, police said.