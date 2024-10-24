Two boys buried alive under mound of mud in UP forest

Bareilly (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Two boys aged 15 and 13 were buried alive under a heap of mud that caved in while they were digging soil in a forest near Bithari Chainpu in Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified Mohit (15) and Ravi (13) from Taiyatpur village who had gone to a forest area nearby on Wednesday to collect soil for plastering a temple ahead of Diwali, they added.

As they were digging, a portion of the mound collapsed and buried both the boys under a heap of mud, police said.

Though people from the village pulled out both the boys and took them to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead.

Advertisment

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN ARI