Two boys detained in Indore for selling e-cigarettes

Indore, Feb 21 (PTI) Two minor boys were detained on Friday for allegedly selling banned electronic cigarettes in Indore, a police official said.

On a tip-off, two boys aged around 16 were stopped at the Loha Mandi Bridge in the city. Upon searching them, eight e-cigarettes were recovered from their possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anand Yadav said.

During interrogation, the boys revealed they had purchased the e-cigarettes from a 'paan' shop owner, Aman Nawaz, he said.

A case was registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and efforts were underway to trace Nawaz, informed the police officer.

Production, sale, import, and advertisement of e-cigarettes are prohibited in India. PTI HWP LAL RSY