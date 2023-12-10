Two boys die of electrocution

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Two boys died of electrocution and another was injured in Odisha's Sonepur district after they accidentally touched an electrical wire laid for poaching wild boars, police said.

Advertisment

The two minor boys have been identified as Jeet Dungdung and Ramesh Dungdung of Hatlimunda village. The condition of Jeet’s father Naveen Dungdung, who was accompanying them, is now stated to be stable, the police said.

The tragic incident took place in a forest near Singhapali village in the western Odisha district when they went to the forest in search of their goat on Saturday night.

They were rushed to the Ullunda community health centre, where doctors declared the two boys dead while Naveen is undergoing treatment. The police have started an investigation. PTI BBM RG