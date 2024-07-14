Two boys drown in dam in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jul 14 (PTI) Two boys drowned in Ujarnatand Dam in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when a few friends, all residents of Balumath Harijan Tola, went to the dam to take a bath in the afternoon, officer-in-charge of Balumath police station, Vikrant Upadhyay, said.

Two boys, identified as Afroz Ansari (9) and Rupesh Kumar (10), ventured into deep waters and drowned, he said.

Their friends informed the villagers, who retrieved the boys and took them to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR BS ACD