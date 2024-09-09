Two boys drown in Ganga canal in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two boys drowned while bathing in a canal of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Monday, officials said.

The duo, part of a group of boys, ventured into the deep water of the canal and despite efforts by villagers, they could not be rescued on time, they said.

The boys, identified as 13-year-old Kaushal and 12-year-old Anshu, were part of a group that had accompanied women from Gyaanpur village, who were visiting the river for a religious ceremony, an official said.

The bodies of Kaushal and Anshu were recovered by villagers after a prolonged search lasting approximately an hour and a half. Kaushal, a student of Class 8, was the eldest of five siblings, while Anshu, a Class 5 student, was the youngest of three siblings, locals said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Pratap Singh said post-mortem procedures are underway. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY