Two boys drown in Ganga during Chhath festivities in UP village

Chandauli (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two boys drowned while bathing at a Ganga ghat in a village here as part of Chhath festivities on Sunday evening, police said.

The two were identified as Satyam Yadav (12) and Amit Prajapati (13), both residents of Judahardhan village.

Circle Officer Sakaldiha Sneha Tiwari said Satyam and Amit, along with their families and three other teenagers from their village, went to the Ganga ghat in Vijaypura village to participate in Chhath Puja around 6 pm.

The five boys broke through the security cordon and went into the Ganga to bathe. Soon, all of them began drowning. Divers and a police team deployed at the spot rescued three of them. Satyam and Amit had gone into deep waters and were unconscious when they were pulled out, the officer said.

They were rushed to a primary health centre, from where they were referred to the BHU Hospital in Varanasi due to their critical condition. However, the two boys died during treatment, Tiwari said.