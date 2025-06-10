Two boys drown in Ganga river in UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two boys drowned while bathing in the Ganga river at Kamalganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Tuesday, police said.

Kamalganj SHO Rajeev Kumar said the incident occurred in Sherpur Sarai village around 9 am when Arun (17), along with his cousin Sagar (12), went to bathe in the river.

"Sagar ventured into deeper waters and began to drown. Seeing this, Arun jumped in to save him but was also pulled under the water. Both boys drowned in the strong current," he added.

Villagers informed Arun's family, following which his father, Satyaram Jatav, rushed to the spot and reported the matter to the local police, SHO Kumar said.

The SHO further said that a police team reached the site and, with the help of divers, recovered both bodies after nearly two hours of search.

He said the bodies were sent for postmortem after completing the required legal procedures.