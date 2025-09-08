Two boys drown in Haiderpur canal in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Two boys drowned in the Haiderpur canal in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, an official said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Aniket (9) and Krishan Kumar (13), both residents of slums near the Ayurvedic Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Police said the boys had gone near the Haiderpur canal on Sunday afternoon when they accidentally slipped into the water and drowned.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 10.17 pm, following which the boys were rushed to the BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

According to the police, Aniket was the youngest of three brothers and is survived by his father and two elder brothers. Kumar is survived by his father, two brothers and a sister.

"Both fathers work as daily wage labourers and were away for work when the incident occurred," the officer said.

Investigators said the boys had ventured close to the water body without adult supervision, and prima facie, it appeared to be a case of accidental drowning.

Police teams have been deployed to record statements of the families and locals to reconstruct the sequence of events, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI BM DV DV