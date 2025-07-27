Two boys drown in illegal mining pit

Nagpur, July 27 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a waterlogged pit in a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Utkarsh Lanjewar and Rehan Sahare, both aged eight years, fell into the pit, created by illegal gravel excavation, in Panchgaon village while playing on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Their bodies were found by villagers in the evening. The deceased were relatives and only children of their parents, police said.

Villagers have demanded action against illegal mining in the area.

Police are investigating. PTI COR NSK