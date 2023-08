Godda (Jharkhand), Jul 15 (PTI) Two boys, aged five and eight, drowned while bathing in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when Akash Ravidas (8) and Abhishek Ravidas (5) went to a pond in their village Choti Sarbhanga in Mahagama police station area to take a bath but drowned in deep waters, Mahagama Sub-divisional Police Officer S S Tiwari said.

The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR BS ACD