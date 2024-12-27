Two boys drown in pond in MP village

Sehore (MP), Dec 27 (PTI) Two boys drowned in a pond at a village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred at Manpur village on Thursday, an official said.

"Two children, identified as Anmol and Ritik, both aged 12 years, went to take a bath at the pond around 10 am. After they failed to return home, their family members started searching for them," he said.

Mandi police station in-charge Maya Singh said the victims might have ventured into deep water and got drowned.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and fished out the bodies and sent them for postmortem, the official said.