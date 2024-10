Mandla, Oct 13 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pond in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Om Sahu (6) and Lokesh Sahu (7), Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Neha Pachisiya said.

"They were part of a group of 8-10 children taking bath in the pond in Chiraidongri village under Bamhani police station. The two were rushed to Nainpur hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival," she added. PTI ADU BNM