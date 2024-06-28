Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Two boys aged eight and 10 years drowned while they were playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in a five-foot-deep ditch near Pusta Number Five in the New Usmanpur area which got filled with water due to heavy rainfall.

The boys went to play in the ditch and drowned as they went into the deep waters, police said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the boys. They rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.