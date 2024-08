Anuppur, Aug 18 (PTI) Two cousins drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Cholna village under Jaithari police station limits in the afternoon, Anuppur district hospital doctor SR Paraste said.

"The boys, in the 9-10 age group, were brought to the district hospital by kin. Doctors declared them dead on arrival," Paraste said.

Their kin said the two boys had gone to Gujar Nala river to bathe. PTI COR ADU BNM