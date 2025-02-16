Two boys drown in village pond in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak (Odisha), Feb 16 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a village pond on Sunday morning while playing near it in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The incident happened around 10 am at Radhaballavpur village, under the jurisdiction of Basudevpur police station.

Police identified the deceased as 13-year-old Jyotirmaya Behera, son of Satyaban Behera, and 17-year-old Rajendra Behera, son of Kanhu Behera.

According to police, the boys were playing near the pond when they accidentally slipped and fell. Hearing their cries for help, locals rushed to rescue them.

While one of the boys was pulled out from the pond by the locals, the other was retrieved by fire service officials.

Both were taken to Basudevpur Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, said Lopamudra Nayak, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Basudevpur police station.

Police have sent the bodies to Bhadrak District Hospital for post mortem examination. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB